Jurors hear closing arguments in Garner trial; deliberations underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, jurors heard closing arguments in the case against Joel, Roby and Sylvia Garner and began deliberating on a verdict.

Joel Garner, the baby’s father, and grandparents Roby and Sylvia Garner are all charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Sylvia Garner is also charged with involuntary manslaughter. The trial for the three adults charged in connection with the death of one-month-old Adalynn Garner continued on Tuesday.

Jurors were instructed to consider the guilt and innocence of the three defendants separately. All twelve members of the jury will have to agree on a verdict for each person and each of their charges.

Investigators say Adalynn died when her mother, Amy Miles, fell asleep on top of her at a home in Carolina Beach in January 2020. Miles is charged with second-degree murder, but her case has not yet gone to trial.

In court, jurors were shown pictures of the signed safety plans that were meant to keep Adalynn safe given her parent’s history of drug use.

The prosecution argued that the defendants’ ignorance of these plans ultimately led to Adalynn’s death.

On the other hand, the defense attorneys tried to persuade the jury that it was ultimately the mother, Amy Miles’s, fault for killing the infant.

Court was adjourned Tuesday after the jurors spent just over two hours deliberating. The trial will resume on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

