Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Dollar General near Pireway

PIREWAY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation is ongoing after two people allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint near Pireway, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, on Sunday, Oct. 29, two suspects walked into the Dollar General located at 16015 Swamp Fox Hwy E just after 9:30 p.m., “went to the employee at the register and pointed a gun at [them] demanding to give them the money.”

“The employee opened the register and the second suspect took the money and left,” the report from the sheriff’s office adds.

Both suspects were wearing masks at the time. One of the suspects is reported to have been wearing a black coat and khaki pants, while the other wore a plaid shirt and blue pants. $184.53 was stolen.

