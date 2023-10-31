Injured manatee spotted off of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An injured manatee recently has been spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program.

Last week, the program and the Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was trying to locate the manatee after it was spotted in the St. James marina on Oct. 25.

“We wanted to provide an update on this case: This animal was recently resighted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program stated Monday in a Facebook post. “This is great news, as it shows the animal has headed south to warmer waters.

“Biologists are still monitoring this animal as it heads south, so please keep an eye out for it if you are in coastal South Carolina and Georgia!”

Officials were able to confirm it was the same manatee by the scar pattern on its back.

If you spot the manatee, you are asked to report it to the numbers below:

South Carolina: (800) 922-5431

Georgia: (912) 269-7587

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.