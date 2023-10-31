Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Injured manatee spotted off of Myrtle Beach

Officials believe a boat injured the manatee.
Officials believe a boat injured the manatee.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An injured manatee recently has been spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program.

Last week, the program and the Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was trying to locate the manatee after it was spotted in the St. James marina on Oct. 25.

Search is on for possibly injured manatee last spotted at St. James marina

“We wanted to provide an update on this case: This animal was recently resighted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program stated Monday in a Facebook post. “This is great news, as it shows the animal has headed south to warmer waters.

“Biologists are still monitoring this animal as it heads south, so please keep an eye out for it if you are in coastal South Carolina and Georgia!”

Officials were able to confirm it was the same manatee by the scar pattern on its back.

If you spot the manatee, you are asked to report it to the numbers below:

South Carolina: (800) 922-5431

Georgia: (912) 269-7587

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Kenan Stadium
‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre

Latest News

Hailey Sigg, 22, was arrested in connection to the crash on the same day and charged with DWI,...
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Sheriff’s office: Altercation in Chadbourn leads to one person being shot by juvenile
Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Dollar General near Pireway
Boil water advisory in effect for customers on New Road near St. Helena
Celebrities such as Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton...
SAG-AFTRA strike causes changes to annual actors’ reunion in Wilmington