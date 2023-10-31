Halloween, trick-or-treating safety tips

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Having fun and being safe are of course the priorities when you and your family are out trick-or-treating.

Keep in mind it will be getting dark as you head out the door so make sure you have a flashlight or glow sticks for both you and your kids so they can see where they are walking and to make sure that drivers on the road can also easily spot you. Wearing something reflective is also a good way to make sure drivers can see you.

If you’re planning on having any sort of bonfire outside—maybe you’re hosting a big party—just be sure to keep your kids away from the open flame. Fire officials say that cooking fires are their most common calls—so don’t leave the grill or kitchen unattended to avoid any accidents.

“Sometimes people like to decorate with candles in the jack-o-lanterns and things like that, so we want to be mindful of that and make sure we are staying away from open flames and encourage our children to not go towards open flames and stay away,” Britney Melvin with New Hanover Co. Fire/Rescue said. “Just be safe. Be aware if you are coming close to open flames. Make sure that all kids know how to stop drop and roll in case their clothes catch on fire we want to make sure they are stopping right where they are, dropping on the ground, cover their face and rolling around on the ground to smother those flames.”

And of course—make sure, parents, that you are checking your kids candy and goodies before they dig in, just to make sure everything is safe.

“We do not want you to call 911 if we can avoid it,” Melvin added.

