Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Halloween, trick-or-treating safety tips

Trick-or-treating Halloween goodies.
Trick-or-treating Halloween goodies.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Having fun and being safe are of course the priorities when you and your family are out trick-or-treating.

Keep in mind it will be getting dark as you head out the door so make sure you have a flashlight or glow sticks for both you and your kids so they can see where they are walking and to make sure that drivers on the road can also easily spot you. Wearing something reflective is also a good way to make sure drivers can see you.

If you’re planning on having any sort of bonfire outside—maybe you’re hosting a big party—just be sure to keep your kids away from the open flame. Fire officials say that cooking fires are their most common calls—so don’t leave the grill or kitchen unattended to avoid any accidents.

“Sometimes people like to decorate with candles in the jack-o-lanterns and things like that, so we want to be mindful of that and make sure we are staying away from open flames and encourage our children to not go towards open flames and stay away,” Britney Melvin with New Hanover Co. Fire/Rescue said. “Just be safe. Be aware if you are coming close to open flames. Make sure that all kids know how to stop drop and roll in case their clothes catch on fire we want to make sure they are stopping right where they are, dropping on the ground, cover their face and rolling around on the ground to smother those flames.”

And of course—make sure, parents, that you are checking your kids candy and goodies before they dig in, just to make sure everything is safe.

“We do not want you to call 911 if we can avoid it,” Melvin added.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

In New Hanover County, a number of items were seized from the EZ Mart located at 1619 Castle...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Boil water advisory rescinded for customers on New Road near St. Helena
A guide provided by the City of Southport to help identify water service lines.
New Southport program launched to identify and replace lead water lines
Globally about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.
World Stroke Day - Important signs you need to know