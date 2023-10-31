Senior Connect
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational

Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation on Tuesday announced two other celebrities set to attend its Celebrity Invitational.

Former HBO World Championship Boxing Announcer Jim Lampley and TV and film star Gary Hudson are set to attend the sold out event benefiting people living with kidney disease.

“So pleased to be coming to the great city of Wilmington to participate in the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational supporting people living with kidney disease,” Hudson said. “I’ll see you at the County Club of Landfall.”

They will join nearly 50 other celebrities for the event from Nov. 3 to 5 at the Country Club of Landfall.

Other attending celebrities include retired NFL star Sterling Sharpe and Olympic medalist bobsledder Aja Evans.

“The annual event raises money to help local people living with kidney disease. Willie Stargell, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates his entire MLB career and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, died from kidney disease in 2001. A year later, his widow, Margaret Weller-Stargell created the Willie Stargell Foundation,” a foundation announcement states.

You can learn more on the foundation’s website.

