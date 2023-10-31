Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Forever Family: Seven Homes hosting gala to help its fostering and adoption efforts

Seven Homes, a foster case agency, is holding its Winter Gala in High Point on Tuesday, Dec. 5...
Seven Homes, a foster case agency, is holding its Winter Gala in High Point on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in High Point.(Forever Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven Homes, a foster case agency, is holding its Winter Gala in High Point on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in High Point.

Seven Homes currently has 170 kids in its care, and by the end of the year it will have helped more than 300 children.

“The gala is a way for the community to get involved in foster care when they can’t necessarily foster themselves. It is an opportunity to take care of a child. 96% of the children who are with Seven Homes, that have their case plan changed from reunification to adoption, are adopted” Hall said. “We do that because of people like you who come alongside us and come to events like our gala, and support programs such as Forever Family and other things that the children need in order to create stability.”

Tickets for this year’s Gala can be found at www.7homes.org/events.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly

Latest News

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for...
Babies dress up for Halloween in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1
Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Procedures may include cleanings, fillings, and instructions based on examinations and x-rays.
Free mobile dental clinic set for Nov. 3-4 near Independence Mall