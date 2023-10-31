Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: front to deliver a cold slap to start November

Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday, November 1.
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A strong, passing cold front is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast. Halloween Day will have periods of clouds, cooler north breezes, and temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s around trick-or-treat time. Apart from a couple of rogue showers, expect lots of dry times and places because this front will be starved of moisture.

Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday, November 1. First, brace for starkly chillier temperatures only in the 40s and 50s - despite sunshine. Second, respect the brisk post-frontal breeze flow that, offshore, will function as a gale. And third, be aware that temperatures will dive to their coldest levels since March 21 Wednesday night. You might plan to harbor sensitive plants and pets as readings will have fallen to the middle and upper 30s by Thursday morning - with pockets of freezing temperatures possible on the mainland. Note: light breezes and very dry air argue against frost formation but, still, some patchy frost could form, especially in sheltered areas.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature temperatures rebounding to the 60s and 70s by the end of the work week and the weekend... and no input from the still somewhat active tropics. A disturbance called Invest 97L carries high odds for storm development in the western Caribbean within the next seven days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

