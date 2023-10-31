First Alert Forecast: first cooler, then colder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cooler northeast breeze will flow across the Cape Fear Region this Halloween. Your First Alert Forecast features daytime temperatures in the 60s to, at most, 70s, and readings will sink toward or through the 50s in the evening. Clouds will sponsor modest but nonzero rain chances: up to 10% for the day, 20-30% for trick-or-treating, and 40% for the overnight. Sunset is 6:19. Have a happy and safe day!

Your First Alert Forecast for midweek will feature some of the coldest air so far this season.

- Wednesday morning: sharply colder than previous days

- Wednesday afternoon: brisk and chilly throughout with coastal gales

- Wednesday night: be alert for potential frost and freeze bulletins, making for an even colder night.

Extra layers and considerations will be needed for you and your family, along with sensitive plants and outdoor animals. Mariners are advised to stay in port due to the threat of gales. Your WECT Weather App can alert you to any marine, frost or freeze bulletins that the National Weather Service may have in effect for your location.

On the tropical weather front, two Caribbean disturbances - one just north of the Bahamas and one just south of Puerto Rico - carry low to medium development odds. With the vigorous passage of the aforementioned cold front, though, your First Alert Weather Team identifies zero tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30 and, remember, wect.com/hurricane is always there for you!

