Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets for Airlie Gardens’ annual holiday light show Enchanted Airlie are going on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The event tends to sell out very quickly; last year’s tickets sold out in less than one hour.

The cost is $30 for a car, standard truck, SUV or mini-van that can fit in a normal parking space, $55 for a 10-15 passenger or conversion van and $85 for a limo or minibus.

Tickets will be available on the Airlie Gardens website.

