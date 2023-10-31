Senior Connect
Death investigation underway near Lumberton, sheriff’s office says

A death investigation has the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office busy on Halloween night.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation has the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office busy on Halloween night.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, investigators and crime scene investigators are investigating a death in the 600 block of Back Swamp Road, near the Highway 74 interchange, outside of Lumberton.

There is limited information at this time, but Wilkins said more details will be released later.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

