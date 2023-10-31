Boil water advisory in effect for customers on New Road near St. Helena

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County has announced that a boil water advisory is in effect for several customers on New Road near St. Helena.

According to the county’s announcement, customers on New Road, from its intersection with Jordan Road to Old River Road are asked to boil water prior to consumption at this time.

“Flushing is now complete, and water has been fully restored. A bacteriological sample has been collected and is en route to the lab for analysis. This area will remain under a precautionary boil water advisory until the analysis is complete tomorrow,” a county announcement on Monday, Oct. 30, states.

For more information about when and how to safely boil your water, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

