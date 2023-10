WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center got dressed up just in time for Halloween.

A Novant Health spokesperson says some of the costumes were donated by Preemies of the Carolinas.

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Babies in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center get dressed up for Halloween 2023! (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.