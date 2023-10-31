The Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC release ‘groundbreaking’ economic data

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Numbers released on Monday, Oct. 30, are putting Wilmington on the map as an arts and entertainment hub.

From concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion to musicals and plays at Thalian Hall and the Wilson Center, Wilmington by no means comes up short when it comes to the arts.

But the industry in the region has expanded in recent years.

The Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC unveiled local findings from the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6). According to the Arts Council of Wilmington, this is the most comprehensive economic impact study of the nonprofit arts and culture industry ever conducted in the country.

The Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC announced the arts and culture sector generated $75.6 million in total economic activity during 2022.

According to the report, this spending supports 1,285 jobs, generates $40.3 million in household income for residents and delivers $11.4 million in tax revenues to local, state and federal governments.

They’re numbers the president and CEO of The Arts Council of Wilmington, Rhonda Bellamy, says many other bigger cities, just aren’t seeing.

“It’s tremendous to see that we’re outpacing both the state and the nation in terms of the economic impact of the nonprofit arts sector,” said Bellamy.

Mayor Bill Saffo says this all goes to prove just how big of a boom Wilmington is making in the arts industry.

“As a Wilmitonian that had to spend a lot of time on the road to go see things in other cities like Fayetteville and Raleigh and Charlotte, to be able to do a lot of that here in Wilmington, is tremendous,” said Mayor Saffo.

And now, people from those cities are traveling here instead, with one out of three people at arts events, being from other counties.

“They’re going to our restaurants, they’re staying at our hotels, they’re taking Ubers they’re just really bringing a lot to bear on our economic situation here,” said Bellamy.

Nonlocal attendees who attend the arts events in Wilmington spend an average of $60.55 on categories such as food and drink, retail shopping, lodging, transportation, and more, compared to an average of $35.10 for local attendees. This price doesn’t even include the price of admission tickets to respective events.

Jeff Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council, as well as city and county dignitaries, added that the arts and amenities makes Wilmington as a city attractive to those looking to relocate their businesses or lives here.

“A lot of businesses that want to come and be in a place, they ask what are the amenities that my potential employer employees could enjoy? And so having the arts is really huge for recruiting business and sustaining business and recruiting those top employees to a place so it really filters out in a number of different ways,” said Bell.

Bellamy says one of the problems the area will face as the arts and culture sector hopefully continues to grow, is physical space.

She says that eventually new venues will be needed to accommodate the demand.

