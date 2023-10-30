Senior Connect
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student

The woman charged in a recent fatal hit and run in the 700 block of Eastwood Road appeared in court on Monday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The woman charged in a recent fatal hit and run in the 700 block of Eastwood Road appeared in court on Monday.

Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road

The Wilmington Police Department says that early Saturday morning, Oct. 28, law enforcement officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries who died on the scene. He was identified as 21-year-old McGroary “Rory” John Domitrovits.

Hailey Sigg, 22, was arrested in connection to the crash on the same day and charged with DWI, felony hit and run and felony death by vehicle.

The state asked for her to be held under a $1 million bond, but it was kept at $625,000, with the judge saying it was already well above the recommended bond for her charges.

If she makes bond, she will be under house arrest, required to wear a SCRAM bracelet and ankle monitor, be subject to frequent drug screenings and be prevented from working at a restaurant or place that serves alcohol. Before her arrest, she had a job at a restaurant.

In open court, it was claimed that she was kicked out and refused service at several bars due to her intoxication. She is accused of driving toward the beach on Eastwood and hitting Domitrovits while he was crossing the road. Then, it was said she drove off at a high speed but her car broke down on the side of the road near Carolina Bay.

She allegedly asked a person to give her a ride, leading to them asking what happened to her car because it looks like she hit somebody, and her replying that she thought she hit an animal. The Assistant District Attorney said the victim wasn’t able to be identified until his father filed a missing person report the next day.

The Assistant District Attorney said that she showed no remorse even when officers told her what happened and that she was “happy and acting like a cheerleader” during sobriety tests. Her BA level was .15, but the ADA thinks she also was on other substances. She cried through the entire appearance.

According to the UNCW, Domitrovits was a junior at the university and was majoring in tourism, recreation and sport.

The university shared the following message to its community Monday morning:

Dear UNCW Community,

We are deeply sorry to share the news that UNCW student McGroary “Rory” John Domitrovits, passed away on October 28, 2023. McGroary was a 21-year-old junior from New Paltz, New York and was majoring in tourism, recreation and sport.

Please keep McGroary’s friends and loved ones in your thoughts.

Students may call the University Counseling Center (910.962.3746) for grief support; faculty and staff can seek support through the Employee Assistance Program and Ginger, an app offered in partnership with the UNC System that provides confidential, on-demand emotional and mental health support.

