WMPO awards Carolina Beach funding for multi-use path project

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded the Town of Carolina Beach $1.17 million to be used for funding its St. Joseph Street Multi-Use Path project.

Carolina Beach will be required to supply a 20 percent local match of $293,190 towards the project.

The multi-use path, which is set to be 8 feet wide and almost one-mile long, will be located on the west side of St. Joseph Blvd., running from N. Lake Park Blvd. to Otter Rd.

“The St. Joseph multi-use path is a major component of our bike and pedestrian plan which will allow residents from St. Joseph Street, Lewis Drive, and points north a safe corridor to our downtown and to the state park,” said Mayor Lynn Barbee. “This Town Council is focused on bringing resident amenities forward that improve the quality of life for our residents. We thank the WMPO for their support and town staff for their many efforts on this project.”

Town officials say the project still is in the development phase as staff work with engineers from Kimley Horn.

The news release stated the following timeline:

Public meetings will be scheduled and plans finalized by summer 2024

The request for bids will go out sometime next fall

Construction is expected to start later that year

The estimated completion of the project is spring 2025.

