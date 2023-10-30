West Brunswick Trojans named Friday Night Football Team of the Week

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick scored a last-minute touchdown to complete the comeback and defeat South Brunswick 43-42 on Friday, Oct. 27.

This was West Brunswick’s first and only win this season. Talk about a way to end your season on a high note!

West Brunswick did not qualify for the state playoffs, so we will see them again next season.

