West Brunswick Trojans named Friday Night Football Team of the Week

West Brunswick did not qualify for the state playoffs, so we will see them again next season.
West Brunswick did not qualify for the state playoffs, so we will see them again next season.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick scored a last-minute touchdown to complete the comeback and defeat South Brunswick 43-42 on Friday, Oct. 27.

This was West Brunswick’s first and only win this season. Talk about a way to end your season on a high note!

West Brunswick did not qualify for the state playoffs, so we will see them again next season.

