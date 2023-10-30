USDA investing $25 million for high-speed internet in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $24.9 million via a USDA ReConnect Grant to expand high-speed internet access in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties.

State Director Reginald Speight and NC Rural Development team members on Monday took part in a funds-signing ceremony with Star Communications in Elizabethtown.

The network will benefit 2,674 people, 84 businesses, 117 farms and four educational facilities, according to USDA Rural Development.

“This rural area of North Carolina has waited and sacrificed too long to receive a service that has become essential for families and business in our country,” said Speight.

Star Telephone Membership Corporation will also take part in the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs which help make internet more affordable to lower-income people.

