Two Men and a Truck partnering with Good Shepherd Center for food drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Men and a Truck Wilmington and the Good Shepherd Center are working together to hold the Movers for Meals food drive for families struggling for food during the holiday season.

Nonperishable food is being accepted now through Nov. 16 at six donation sites:

Two Men and a Truck Wilmington (3861 US-421, Wilmington, NC 28401)

Leaf and Barrel Provision Co. (15215 Hwy 17 #3315, Hampstead, NC 28443)

Farmhouse Kitchen (1120 East Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451)

Re/Max Essential (1650 Military Cutoff Rd #100, Wilmington, NC 28403)

Eugene Ashley High School (555 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy, Wilmington, NC 28412)

Ogden Elementary School (3637 Middle Sound Loop Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411)

The drive is accepting all unopened, nonperishable food items, but these items are needed the most to help Good Shepherd’s Soup Kitchen and Second Helpings programming:

Ketchup - Mustard - Mayonnaise - Hot Sauce - Boxed Mashed Potatoes - Boxed Mac ‘n Cheese - Grits - Oatmeal - Coffee - Powdered Creamer - Pasta - Pasta Sauce - Pancake Mix - Syrup - Flour - Sugar - Salt, Pepper, Seasonings & Spices - Rice - Salad Dressing

Good Shepherd Center hosts a weekly Grocery Giveaway on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. which offers groceries, cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothes and other necessities to people in need of support. The center’s soup kitchen is open to the public for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can visit the center at 811 Martin Street and learn more by calling 910-763-4424 ext. 100.

