Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two Men and a Truck partnering with Good Shepherd Center for food drive

Items collected during a food drive (generic file photo)
Items collected during a food drive (generic file photo)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Men and a Truck Wilmington and the Good Shepherd Center are working together to hold the Movers for Meals food drive for families struggling for food during the holiday season.

Nonperishable food is being accepted now through Nov. 16 at six donation sites:

  • Two Men and a Truck Wilmington (3861 US-421, Wilmington, NC 28401)
  • Leaf and Barrel Provision Co. (15215 Hwy 17 #3315, Hampstead, NC 28443)
  • Farmhouse Kitchen (1120 East Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451)
  • Re/Max Essential (1650 Military Cutoff Rd #100, Wilmington, NC 28403)
  • Eugene Ashley High School (555 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy, Wilmington, NC 28412)
  • Ogden Elementary School (3637 Middle Sound Loop Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411)

The drive is accepting all unopened, nonperishable food items, but these items are needed the most to help Good Shepherd’s Soup Kitchen and Second Helpings programming:

  • Ketchup - Mustard - Mayonnaise - Hot Sauce - Boxed Mashed Potatoes - Boxed Mac ‘n Cheese - Grits - Oatmeal - Coffee - Powdered Creamer - Pasta - Pasta Sauce - Pancake Mix - Syrup - Flour - Sugar - Salt, Pepper, Seasonings & Spices - Rice - Salad Dressing

Good Shepherd Center hosts a weekly Grocery Giveaway on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. which offers groceries, cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothes and other necessities to people in need of support. The center’s soup kitchen is open to the public for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can visit the center at 811 Martin Street and learn more by calling 910-763-4424 ext. 100.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to perform at the Wilson Center
Aerial shot of the Battleship North Carolina
Community invited to buy wreaths to honor veterans at Battleship North Carolina
Technological aids to keep an eye on kids while trick-or-treating
Prescriptions can pile up and become dangerous when in the wrong hands.
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day