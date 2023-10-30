Senior Connect
A timeline of the history of horror films in Wilmington

By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s film industry has grown into a powerhouse over the last few decades.

The film that started it all was “Firestarter,” a movie starring a young Drew Barrymore.

A host of other Stephen King films would follow through the 1980s with the hit “Maximum Overdrive.”

The city continued to provide plenty of terror in the 1990s as well.

Brandon Lee’s “The Crow” was filmed here, and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” a movie that would spawn countless sequels.

It wouldn’t be until years later when “The Conjuring” came to town that Wilmington would score a certified horror blockbuster.

Rick Pour has worked in the film industry for 30 years and says there’s a reason productions come here for scares.

“Recently we saw a resurgence of horror movies coming through. I think that’s cause we have a small town feel, great crews and a lot of talent here,” Pour said.

Some of those recent movies include two of the biggest franchises in horror, ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Scream.’

Behind the scenes, Pour says the industry is returning to how it used to film horror movies, connecting the old to the new.

“Even like, blood spurting out of somebody was being done digitally. And now, it’s back to us pumping blood out of a syringe, as simple as that. It’s really fun to see a resurgence of something I loved as a kid,” Pour said.

Filming is on hold now as an ongoing actors strike shuts down studios.

However the hope is once the cameras start rolling again, the next scary movie will be filming in Wilmington, adding to the city’s long history of horror.

