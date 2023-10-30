Technological aids to keep an eye on kids while trick-or-treating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Halloween approaches, kids and families all over the region prepare to go trick-or-treating.

As always, safety is the top priority as many will be walking from house to house looking for candy. Jessica Holt with U.S. Cellular spoke with WECT about some of the technological aids parents can use to keep an eye on their kids at all times.

“So there are apps like Nextdoor where you can map out locations on where to go,” Holt explains. “I’m not going to give it away, but there’s a house it maps out where they’re giving away king-size candy bars, so you can kind of hit the right places at the right time.”

Mapping out a route can help families stay together, and know where to meet if someone gets separated. But in the case of someone running off, devices such as AirTags can help track them.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about these before that you can put on your luggage, your keys. But this is something great that you can just like clip on to your costume. So parents can see where you are at all times. You can even create like a geofence area, so if you go outside of like the designated area, parents can be alerted on their phones where they are,” Holt says.

The full interview can be viewed at the top of this story.

