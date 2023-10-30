Senior Connect
Pedestrian killed in Robeson County crash

It happened at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 711 near Highway 710.
It happened at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 711 near Highway 710.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman walking on the highway was hit and killed Sunday night.

It happened at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 711 near Highway 710.

The woman, identified as Cynthia Ann Cummings, between 42-43 years old, was walking south in the northbound lane. Cummings “darted” onto the road and was hit by a 2017 Ford Passenger going north, according to troopers.

Investigators ruled Cummings was not visible. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Troopers also said the driver of the Ford was not drunk, and speed was not a factor.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

