Own Your Own Restaurant challenge winner announced
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Own Your Own (OYO) Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge organizers have announced that a winner has been selected.
Karoline Schwartz, of Tabernash, Colorado, was selected as the competition’s winner, earning the keys to a space at 106-108 W Courthouse Avenue in Burgaw to open her restaurant.
Additionally, Schwartz won $1M to outfit the restaurant space.
“Schwartz and fellow semi-finalist Vincent Mangual of Brooklyn, New York each prepared a 3-course meal for 70 guests as the grand finale event of the competition. Following the dinner, guests cast their votes for their favorite meal and the competition’s chef judges and the OYO team deliberated prior to announcing the winner,” the OYO announcement states.
For the grand finale, Schwartz served “her Nana’s mushroom soup garnished with sour cream, fresh dill and paprika oil for the first course, jerk spiced acorn squash with a coconut cauliflower puree, crispy leeks and watercress for the second course, and tomato braised short ribs and bacon with goat cheese grits and carrot chips for her third course,” according to the announcement.
