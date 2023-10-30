Own Your Own Restaurant challenge winner announced

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Own Your Own (OYO) Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge organizers have announced that a winner has been selected.

Karoline Schwartz, of Tabernash, Colorado, was selected as the competition’s winner, earning the keys to a space at 106-108 W Courthouse Avenue in Burgaw to open her restaurant.

Additionally, Schwartz won $1M to outfit the restaurant space.

Karoline Schwartz (Jessica Maurer // OYO)

“Schwartz and fellow semi-finalist Vincent Mangual of Brooklyn, New York each prepared a 3-course meal for 70 guests as the grand finale event of the competition. Following the dinner, guests cast their votes for their favorite meal and the competition’s chef judges and the OYO team deliberated prior to announcing the winner,” the OYO announcement states.

Karoline has proven herself time and time again to be worthy of this opportunity, not only based on her culinary skills, but her ability to connect with the community. In order to be successful in a small town, both the quality of the food and the ability to connect with the community are key.

For the grand finale, Schwartz served “her Nana’s mushroom soup garnished with sour cream, fresh dill and paprika oil for the first course, jerk spiced acorn squash with a coconut cauliflower puree, crispy leeks and watercress for the second course, and tomato braised short ribs and bacon with goat cheese grits and carrot chips for her third course,” according to the announcement.

I’m honored to have been selected from such an amazing group of chefs from across the country. It’s been an incredible experience getting to know them and creating friendships that would never have come about if not for OYO. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to bring my food to the people of Burgaw and be a part of this community.

