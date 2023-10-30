Over 2,500 athletes expected in Wilmington area for Battleship Half Marathon

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 2,500 athletes are expected in the Wilmington area on Nov. 12 for the 2023 Parkway Subaru Battleship Half Marathon.

“Approximately 2,500 participants are expected to attend this year representing 34 states, and 12 countries, including men and women serving in every branch of the United States Military. Participants will be joined by family members, spectators and event volunteers, nearly doubling the number of attendees anticipated for the weekend,” a Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau announcement states.

The day also will include the GFL Battleship 10k and 5k. All three events will start and end at Water Street Park in downtown Wilmington.

“We are pleased to welcome back athletes and spectators for the 2023 Parkway Subaru Battleship Half Marathon, GFL 10K and 5K,” said Kim Hufham, President/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority. “We look forward to providing a memorable coastal Carolina experience and an opportunity for visitors to experience restaurants, breweries, and other businesses in our destination.”

You can learn more on the Battleship Half Marathon website.

