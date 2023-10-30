Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on Friday, March 22.

According to the announcement, the show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature “original music and familiar folk and Celtic cèilidh classics.”

“MacMaster and Leahy were already stars in their own right when they married in 2002. Since their union, the globe-trotting couple has recast what contemporary musical success looks like, raising seven gifted children (five of whom regularly take the stage with their famous parents), jamming up the mantelpieces back home with Canadian and international music awards and accolades, and still making time to pitch in on the Leahy family-owned farm in Lakefield, Ontario,” the CFCC release states.

I’m continually amazed by what the fiddle has brought to my life. It has carried me through my childhood, teens, young adult life, married life, and motherhood. And I still love it as much as ever. Same with Donnell. It’s unexpected and awesome.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The famous fiddlers’ fandom stretches from Sydney, Nova Scotia, to Sydney, Australia, with everyone from Shania Twain to The Chieftains lining up to sing their praises. Past collaborators have included Yo-Yo Ma, Alison Krauss, and banjo ace Béla Fleck. The couple boasts a discography of shared albums, solo recordings, collaborations, and cameo appearances,” the release adds.

