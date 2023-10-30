NAACP holds Souls to the Polls event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With election day coming up, many people from New Hanover County gathered in downtown Wilmington on Sunday for the chance to early vote.

The New Hanover County NAACP held a Souls to the Polls event. Representatives from the NAACP said the goal is to encourage members of the community to vote early.

Leron Montgomery, president of the New Hanover County NAACP said that busy schedules can sometimes get in the way if you are choosing to vote. Souls to the Polls meets people where they already are to hopefully make voting a bit easier.

“Early voting is important because everyone cannot vote on the day of election. People work, people have jobs, people have children. And the flexibility is needed for all persons to vote. And that’s why we’re here today to give everyone opportunity Sunday is a convenient date to vote. And we believe that everyone should have the right to vote, and a flexible time and schedule,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery led the Souls to the Polls march. The march started off at St Stephen AME Church and ended at the Health Science Learning Resource Center.

“I’m encouraged, I’m excited to know that people still have the will and thrive to vote. I just want to continue to spread the word that every election is important,” said Montgomery.

Souls to the Polls was important to candidates as well. Many people who are currently running in the New Hanover County municipal election came out to get involved in the community.

“We are asking everyone who can and will please go out and vote. It’s our right and we have that opportunity. And we just want to continue to move forward and express that to the community,” said Montgomery.

Other local organizations got the message, coming out to make their vote count. Many people from the National Pan-Hellenic Council also came to cast their votes.

“The D9 and the NAACP work hand in hand. We’re all community organizations. We all have the same goal. And that’s for political action, social action, in our local communities. So we all come together as a body to promote souls to the polls in march together,” said Montgomery.

People in attendance said they hope to take the action of moving forward.

“You think about how people died for this. How Wilmington is the only city in America that had a successful coup d’etat where they tried to totally wipe the history of African Americans. This is our time to speak our voice and make our votes count,” said Forrest McFeeters.

