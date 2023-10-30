Senior Connect
Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

