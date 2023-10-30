Lane closures begin on U.S. 74 bridge in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Daily lane closures began Monday and are set to continue until Thursday, Nov. 2, on the U.S. 74 (West Salisbury Street) bridge over the Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach.

The closures are set for between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

“NCDOT Geotechnical will be drilling for soil samples on Bridge #24 on W. Salisbury Street over Banks Channel. This will be a flagging operation,” an N.C. Department of Transportation announcement on DriveNC states.

One of the two lanes will be closed.

