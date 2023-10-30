Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lane closures begin on U.S. 74 bridge in Wrightsville Beach

Lane closure (MGN)
Lane closure (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Daily lane closures began Monday and are set to continue until Thursday, Nov. 2, on the U.S. 74 (West Salisbury Street) bridge over the Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach.

The closures are set for between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

“NCDOT Geotechnical will be drilling for soil samples on Bridge #24 on W. Salisbury Street over Banks Channel. This will be a flagging operation,” an N.C. Department of Transportation announcement on DriveNC states.

One of the two lanes will be closed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Latest News

The crossing first closed on Saturday, Oct. 28 for repair work conducted by CSX.
Oleander Dr. railroad crossing reopen following closure for repair work
Oleander Dr. railroad crossing reopen following closure for repair work
It was originally set to open the previous day, but the inability to get asphalt lead to a...
Railroad crossing on Oleander Dr. now set to close Oct. 28-31
US 17 lanes reopen near Calabash following crash