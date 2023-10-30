‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Have you ever wondered what’s buried beneath your favorite football stadium?

Thousands of roaring fans have cheered in stadiums like Carter-Finley at North Carolina State, Memorial Stadium at Clemson, Bank of America in Charlotte and Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill – never realizing the complex history hidden by each of these sites. Some stadiums cover entire cemeteries that thousands have walked past without even realizing. Another stadium blankets the site of a brutal lynching.

Kenan Memorial Stadium at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is linked with a history that was hidden for decades: The Wilmington Massacre.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.