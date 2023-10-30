Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre

Kenan Stadium
Kenan Stadium(UNC)
By Chris Lea, Cristin Severance, Heather Leah and Dwayne Myers
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Have you ever wondered what’s buried beneath your favorite football stadium?

Thousands of roaring fans have cheered in stadiums like Carter-Finley at North Carolina State, Memorial Stadium at Clemson, Bank of America in Charlotte and Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill – never realizing the complex history hidden by each of these sites. Some stadiums cover entire cemeteries that thousands have walked past without even realizing. Another stadium blankets the site of a brutal lynching.

Kenan Memorial Stadium at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is linked with a history that was hidden for decades: The Wilmington Massacre.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge winner announced
Oleander Dr. railroad crossing reopen following closure for repair work
New Hanover County NAACP speaks at Souls to the Polls event in downtown Wilmington
NAACP holds Souls to the Polls event