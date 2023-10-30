‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of Patriot Ford in Whiteville issued a letter to employees Monday informing them the dealership would be closing its doors effective immediately.

Parts Manager Gary Padgett says he was somewhat surprised to hear the news when he got to work Monday morning, but also says the dealership seemed to be without a sufficient sales staff.

“The first thing I know [the General Manager] was calling a meeting out in the service lane and told us that the owner decided they’re going to close the Ford dealer up,” Padgett said. “Effective today. They didn’t give us no two weeks notice or anything. They didn’t even they get the customers’ vehicles out of the shop.”

An employee told WECT the business was closed when a reporter visited the location Monday, but the employee did not elaborate on the reason for the closure.

Padgett says employees were told the dealership was closing due to a lack of sales and other economic factors. He says he was handed his last paycheck and a letter.

The letter does not state a reason for the abrupt closure or provide any information about what will be done about customers who have ongoing business with the dealership.

“It’s really tough,” said Padgett. “That’s a bad call whether you’re talking about just 10 employees or you’re talking about 200 employees. It’s tough when you’re making decisions like that. It means you’re talking about people’s lives.”

WECT attempted the contact the dealership several times Monday, but did not receive a response.

Patriot Ford is the only Ford dealership in Whiteville.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.