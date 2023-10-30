Florence man accused of using multiple Molotov cocktails to cause car explosion

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of intentionally causing a car to explode in Florence County.

In early October, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious car fire in the 2700 block of West Ridgecrest Circle, which is off West Palmetto Street.

Following an investigation, deputies said that 23-year-old Rembert Lewis used multiple Molotov cocktails to cause an explosion against another person’s car.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies arrested Lewis on Sunday.

He is charged with third-degree arson and use of an explosive device.

Lewis is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.