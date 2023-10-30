Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Florence man accused of using multiple Molotov cocktails to cause car explosion

Rembert Lewis
Rembert Lewis(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of intentionally causing a car to explode in Florence County.

In early October, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious car fire in the 2700 block of West Ridgecrest Circle, which is off West Palmetto Street.

Following an investigation, deputies said that 23-year-old Rembert Lewis used multiple Molotov cocktails to cause an explosion against another person’s car.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies arrested Lewis on Sunday.

He is charged with third-degree arson and use of an explosive device.

Lewis is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Kenan Stadium
‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre

Latest News

Hailey Sigg, 22, was arrested in connection to the crash on the same day and charged with DWI,...
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Sheriff’s office: Altercation in Chadbourn leads to one person being shot by juvenile
Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Dollar General near Pireway
Remembering Faith after she lost her life to domestic violence
‘Walk by Faith’: A life taken too soon from a Domestic Violence shooting
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student