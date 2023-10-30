First Alert Forecast: from record warmth to a frost risk...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s temperature swelled to a record high of 85 under the bright October sun Sunday and, ahead of a sharp autumn cold front, expect similarly toasty conditions across the Cape Fear Region Monday. October 30′s record - 87, set in 1996 - may be out of reach, but not likely by much.

Expect a cold front to pass on Halloween, but daytime temperatures ought to still operate well into the 60s and 70s even in the face of cooler northeasterly breezes. After the 6:19 sunset, temperatures will gradually sink toward and possibly into the 50s. Rain chances with this Halloween frontal passage include a slim 10% for the day, a modest 20% in the evening, and a more substantial 30 to 50% in the overnight.

The Cape Fear Region will be more fully behind the cold front by Wednesday, so expect the new month of November to open with more vigorous northerly winds and an incursion of much chillier air. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s Wednesday afternoon and, under clear skies and with settling breezes, be alert for a potentially frosty round of 30s and 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

On the tropical weather front, two Caribbean disturbances - one just north of the Bahamas and one just south of Puerto Rico - carry low to medium development odds. Your First Alert Weather Team identifies zero tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region, though. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

