Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: from record warmth to a frost risk...

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 29, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s temperature swelled to a record high of 85 under the bright October sun Sunday and, ahead of a sharp autumn cold front, expect similarly toasty conditions across the Cape Fear Region Monday. October 30′s record - 87, set in 1996 - may be out of reach, but not likely by much.

Expect a cold front to pass on Halloween, but daytime temperatures ought to still operate well into the 60s and 70s even in the face of cooler northeasterly breezes. After the 6:19 sunset, temperatures will gradually sink toward and possibly into the 50s. Rain chances with this Halloween frontal passage include a slim 10% for the day, a modest 20% in the evening, and a more substantial 30 to 50% in the overnight.

The Cape Fear Region will be more fully behind the cold front by Wednesday, so expect the new month of November to open with more vigorous northerly winds and an incursion of much chillier air. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s Wednesday afternoon and, under clear skies and with settling breezes, be alert for a potentially frosty round of 30s and 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

On the tropical weather front, two Caribbean disturbances - one just north of the Bahamas and one just south of Puerto Rico - carry low to medium development odds. Your First Alert Weather Team identifies zero tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region, though. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington Police arrest minor in shooting investigation, two other minors shot but in stable condition
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 29, 2023
First Alert Forecast: what to know about a Halloween cold front
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 29, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 29, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 29, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 29, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast: sunny spells and spooky fog