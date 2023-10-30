Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge winner announced

Latest News

The woman charged in a recent fatal hit and run in the 700 block of Eastwood Road appeared in...
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
USDA Rural Development is investing $24.9 million via a USDA ReConnect Grant to expand...
USDA investing $25 million for high-speed internet in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting
Meghan Stuhmer, Las Vegas, NV wants Congress to pass the Kids Online Safety Act
Effort to hold big tech accountable underway following outcry from parents
Effort to hold big tech accountable underway following outcry from parents