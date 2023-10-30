Community invited to buy wreaths to honor veterans at Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have launched the second annual Wreaths of Honor program.

“Purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday wreath for $35 from the Friends of the Battleship and it will be placed for display on the lifelines of Battleship North Carolina from December 7 through January 7. The wreaths will be decorated with ribbon and a personalized card with the name, branch of service, and years served of the individual being honored. Purchasers will receive a photograph of their wreaths by email after it has been placed on the lifelines,” a Friends of the Battleship NC announcement states.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 online on the friends’ website. Nearly 200 veterans were honored with wreaths last year.

“Proceeds from the sale of the Wreaths of Honor benefit the Friends’ effort to Preserve the Legacy by helping fund programs, acquisitions, and restoration of Battleship North Carolina,” the announcement continues.

