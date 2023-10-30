Senior Connect
City of Wilmington hosting Adaptive Sports Day

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will host an Adaptive Sports Day on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event will take place at the MLK Center (401 S. 8th St.) from noon-2 p.m.

Among the sports that will be available are basketball, pickleball and tennis.

Officials say the event is open to all ages and abilities, and equipment and instruction will be provided.

Access of Wilmington, Wheel Serve NC, UNCW and 3 Wheel Therapy are partnering with the city to hold the event.

For more information, call 910-341-7855 or email abby.smith@wilmingtonnc.gov.

