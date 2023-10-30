Senior Connect
Charlotte woman takes home $1M Powerball prize

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman took home $1,000,000 Monday after she took a chance on a Powerball ticket.

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls during the Oct. 21 drawing.

CUTE: Atrium Health NICU babies dress for Halloween

She claimed her prize from lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after taxes, took home $712,501.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

