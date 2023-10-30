Charlotte woman takes home $1M Powerball prize
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman took home $1,000,000 Monday after she took a chance on a Powerball ticket.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls during the Oct. 21 drawing.
She claimed her prize from lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after taxes, took home $712,501.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
