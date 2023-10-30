As Brunswick County grows, so does its childcare crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Put your name on the [waiting] list while you’re pregnant. Get a year’s head start, maybe even longer. Good luck,” Brunswick County mom Danielle Westerfield said.

She’s one of hundreds of parents in the area who have struggled with finding childcare for their children.

Westerfield was on a waitlist for months before her two children, ages one and three, were accepted. She’s one of the lucky ones.

The county’s rapid growth is the reason behind the crisis. Young families continue to move to the county, but the childcare system can’t keep up.

“We want to bring those jobs to Brunswick county, which is terrific. We have to include childcare in the conversation,” Krista Campana said.

Krista Campana, executive director of Smart Start of Brunswick County, said there are 18 licensed childcare facilities and six child care homes in Brunswick County. She said waitlist times depend on the age of the child, but some lists can span years.

For example, there is one childcare worker for every five infants in the county, making the demand far outweigh the number of open spots.

This has led to some working parents to quit their jobs.

“They have to leave a well-paying job just to stay with their children,” Westerfield explained.

Campana told WECT that Brunswick County is struggling, especially when compared to other counties.

“You compare it to Columbus, and even Bladen, we have less than those counties, significantly less than New Hanover,” she said.

The crisis is far from over. If you can, experts recommend putting your name down before your child is born.

“As soon as you find out you’re pregnant, put your name on a list, and even then, we’ve talked to people who have done that, chances are openings don’t come in because the list is so long.” Campana said.

