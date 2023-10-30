AT&T donates to UNCW virtual tutoring program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AT&T has donated $40,000 to support a UNCW Watson College of Education virtual tutoring program.

The program provides afterschool virtual tutoring for K-5th grade students in the southeastern part of the state.

“The UNCW Betty Holden Stike Education Laboratory is partnering with NC Project LEAD and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina to ensure the success of this program,” a news release from the university states. " Starting in January, UNCW students, many of whom are studying to be teachers, will provide virtual tutoring for 40 children twice a week for 15 weeks.”

More about the UNCW Betty Holden Stike Education Laboratory can be found here.

