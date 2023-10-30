Senior Connect
AT&T donates to UNCW virtual tutoring program

The Betty Stike Education Laboratory in the Watson College of Education is designed as a...
The Betty Stike Education Laboratory in the Watson College of Education is designed as a critical component of teacher education programs. Students practice teaching methods in the lab working with children in one-on-one settings. PHOTO BY: MICHAEL SPENCER/UNCW(MICHAEL SPENCER | PHOTO CREDIT: MICHAEL SPENCER/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AT&T has donated $40,000 to support a UNCW Watson College of Education virtual tutoring program.

The program provides afterschool virtual tutoring for K-5th grade students in the southeastern part of the state.

“The UNCW Betty Holden Stike Education Laboratory is partnering with NC Project LEAD and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina to ensure the success of this program,” a news release from the university states. " Starting in January, UNCW students, many of whom are studying to be teachers, will provide virtual tutoring for 40 children twice a week for 15 weeks.”

More about the UNCW Betty Holden Stike Education Laboratory can be found here.

