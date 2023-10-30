22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 22nd annual Festival Latino is set for this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at Ogden Park.

Per the Amigos Internacional, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, one stage will host live bands, singers, and a Latin folklore dance group for performances. A DJ will provide music, and people can take part in dance lessons as well.

There will be an arts and crafts market and plenty of food from Latino countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Venezuela.

Kids fiesta activities will include piñatas every hour, giant inflatable rides, carnival games, face painting and prizes. Kids also will be able to take part in The Great Mexican Hat Race each hour.

Sunday will be a little more relaxed with some music, food, entertainment and dancing. Guests can get a plate of food from a country of their choice and enjoy the entertainment.

