Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park

Festival Latino
Festival Latino(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 22nd annual Festival Latino is set for this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, at Ogden Park.

Per the Amigos Internacional, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, one stage will host live bands, singers, and a Latin folklore dance group for performances. A DJ will provide music, and people can take part in dance lessons as well.

There will be an arts and crafts market and plenty of food from Latino countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Venezuela.

Kids fiesta activities will include piñatas every hour, giant inflatable rides, carnival games, face painting and prizes. Kids also will be able to take part in The Great Mexican Hat Race each hour.

Sunday will be a little more relaxed with some music, food, entertainment and dancing. Guests can get a plate of food from a country of their choice and enjoy the entertainment.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Latest News

Over 2,500 athletes are expected in the Wilmington area on Nov. 12 for the 2023 Parkway Subaru...
Over 2,500 athletes expected in Wilmington area for Battleship Half Marathon
Items collected during a food drive (generic file photo)
Two Men and a Truck partnering with Good Shepherd Center for food drive
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to perform at the Wilson Center
Aerial shot of the Battleship North Carolina
Community invited to buy wreaths to honor veterans at Battleship North Carolina