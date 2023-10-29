Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: what to know about a Halloween cold front

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 28, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the next sharp autumn cold front, expect toasty temperatures to reign across the Cape Fear Region Sunday and Monday. Afternoon numbers in the lower and middle 80s will approach or eclipse records and certainly soar past the late October average - which is the lower and middle 70s range.

Expect a cold front to pass on Halloween, but daytime temperatures ought to still operate well into the 60s and 70s even in the face of cooler northeasterly breezes. After the 6:19 sunset, temperatures will gradually sink toward and possibly into the 50s. Rain chances with this Halloween frontal passage include a slim 10% for the day, a modest 20% in the evening, and a more substantial 30 to 50% in the overnight.

The Cape Fear Region will be more fully behind the cold front by Wednesday, so expect the new month of November to open with more vigorous northerly winds and an incursion of much chillier air. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s Wednesday afternoon and, under clear skies and with settling breezes, be alert for a potentially frosty round of 30s and 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Your First Alert Weather Team can identify zero tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region. A low pressure system just east of the Bahamas has a good chance to be tagged a tropical depression or, perhaps, briefly, a storm named Vince, to start the work week. Meanwhile, Tammy will continue to operate as a post-tropical cyclone well east of Bermuda. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington Police arrest minor in shooting investigation, two other minors shot but in stable condition
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Pro Palestine protest in Wilmington.
More than 100 people call for ceasefire at pro-Palestine protest in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast: sunny spells and spooky fog
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 27, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a warm weekend, then a chilly turn
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 27 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 27 2023