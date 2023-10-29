First Alert Forecast: what to know about a Halloween cold front

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the next sharp autumn cold front, expect toasty temperatures to reign across the Cape Fear Region Sunday and Monday. Afternoon numbers in the lower and middle 80s will approach or eclipse records and certainly soar past the late October average - which is the lower and middle 70s range.

Expect a cold front to pass on Halloween, but daytime temperatures ought to still operate well into the 60s and 70s even in the face of cooler northeasterly breezes. After the 6:19 sunset, temperatures will gradually sink toward and possibly into the 50s. Rain chances with this Halloween frontal passage include a slim 10% for the day, a modest 20% in the evening, and a more substantial 30 to 50% in the overnight.

The Cape Fear Region will be more fully behind the cold front by Wednesday, so expect the new month of November to open with more vigorous northerly winds and an incursion of much chillier air. Temperatures will struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s Wednesday afternoon and, under clear skies and with settling breezes, be alert for a potentially frosty round of 30s and 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Your First Alert Weather Team can identify zero tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region. A low pressure system just east of the Bahamas has a good chance to be tagged a tropical depression or, perhaps, briefly, a storm named Vince, to start the work week. Meanwhile, Tammy will continue to operate as a post-tropical cyclone well east of Bermuda. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

