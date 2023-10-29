Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder

The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Renita Talia Boardman, 34, was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges in connection to an Aug. 19 incident that left her roommate, a 37-year-old man, dead.

Beaufort Police Officers responded to 2400 Southside Boulevard following a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at the Spanish Trace Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Police say their investigation into the matter revealed that Boardman and her roommate had been arguing over property when their argument escalated and she shot him.

Boardman has been booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, where she remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
WPD investigates shooting on Gufford Drive.
Wilmington PD arrests minor following Gufford Drive shooting that injured two others
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Latest News

Kenan Stadium
‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Local artist, Eden Mills, rendering of the Own Your Own restaurant space.
Own Your Own Restaurant challenge winner announced
Oleander Dr. railroad crossing reopen following closure for repair work
New Hanover County NAACP speaks at Souls to the Polls event in downtown Wilmington
NAACP holds Souls to the Polls event