Wilmington Police investigate shooting on Gufford Drive
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1900 block of Gufford Drive.
Police responded to the location at 1:40 p.m. following a ShotSpotter notification.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they come available.
