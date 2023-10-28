Senior Connect
Wilmington Police investigate shooting on Gufford Drive

By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1900 block of Gufford Drive.

Police responded to the location at 1:40 p.m. following a ShotSpotter notification.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they come available.

