Wilmington Police investigate shooting on Gufford Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1900 block of Gufford Drive.

Police responded to the location at 1:40 p.m. following a ShotSpotter notification.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they come available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.