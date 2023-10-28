Tenth annual Roger’s Wish Project distribution happening next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ten years ago, a man who knew first-hand how it felt to sleep out in the cold had a vision.

Roger Grunder became a Bladen County icon best remembered for giving back to others, even when he didn’t have much for himself. He wanted to make sure others who didn’t have a place to call home at least had something warm.

Roger lost his life in a car accident three weeks into the first Roger’s Wish project, but it was carried on his memory by those who knew and loved him.

Now a decade later, Roger’s Wish continues.

Throughout the month, gently used blankets, sleeping bags, and winter wear items, including hoodies, gloves, winter hats, and socks have been collected at the Bladen County Library.

On Nov. 3, the items collected will be given away during regular library hours for those in need.

The distribution will be at the main library campus located at 111 N. Cypress Street in Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.