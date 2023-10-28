Senior Connect
Search is on for possibly injured manatee last spotted at St. James marina

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials ask that people living near the St. James community stay alert this weekend. The UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program and US Fish and Wildlife Service are trying to locate a manatee that is believed to be injured.

It was last seen in the St. James marina on Wednesday.

The search began when the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program posted on Facebook asking people to call their hotline if they saw the manatee. Officials say the manatee appeared to be thinner than normal and had some sort of injury on its back.

Dr. Tiffany Keenan, stranding coordinator for UNCW, said seeing manatees this time of year is becoming common in our area. But, this manatee wasn’t looking like they normally do this time of year, making her concerned for its health.

“He’s got kind of three ticks against him. The watercraft injury, the cold that’s setting in, and the fact that he’s really thin, so we really want to monitor this animal closely, and unfortunately we can’t find this critter,” she said.

Officials ask that people out on the water this weekend keep an eye out for the manatee, and call the UNCW Marine Mammal Stranding Program’s hotline at 910-515-7354.

