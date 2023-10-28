Novant host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prescriptions can pile up and become dangerous when in the wrong hands, Novant Health wants people to know there are ways to properly dispose of your medications.

On Saturday from 10-2 p.m. Novant Health hosted their National Prescription Drug Take back event. The goal is to provide people with the chance to get rid of any lingering medication or prescriptions that could be expired.

Emily Joyce a pharmacy resident with Novant says that practicing safe medicine can make a difference when it comes to community health.

“It’s important because it helps practice safe medicine. It’s just so that we can’t harm children or pets or anything like that. It’s just a way to make sure that the meds are getting disposed of in a proper way where it’s not harming the environment, children or pets,” said Joyce.

If you were not able to make it the drive through drop off Joyce said there are other ways to get rid of medications. You can visit a drop off location at the hospital, or drop them off at a local police station.

You can also visit the Drug Enforcement Agency website to find a drop off location near you.

“I think that it’s just really important to kind of stay on top of your medications to make sure that you’re looking for an expiration day to make sure that it’s not getting in the wrong hands and that you’re properly storing them,” said Joyce.

Once prescription drugs are dropped off they are given to local law enforcement.

