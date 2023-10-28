NCHSAA releases 2023 high school football playoff brackets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the 2023 high school football playoffs.
First-round games will be at the higher-seeded team’s home field on Friday, Nov. 3.
Below is a list of area teams that have qualified for the playoffs and their first-round matchups:
4A:
#30 Chapel Hill at #3 Hoggard
#22 Middle Creek at #11 Laney
#24 Ashley at #9 Pine Forest
#26 New Hanover at #7 Hillside
3A:
#24 Person at #9 North Brunswick
2A:
#28 Greene Central at #5 Wallace-Rose Hill
#27 South Granville at #6 Whiteville
#25 Trask at #8 Cummings
1A:
#2 West Columbus BYE
#20 North Edgecombe at #13 East Bladen
#18 Pender at #15 Warren County
#23 East Columbus at #10 Perquimans
To view the complete brackets for each classification, click here.
