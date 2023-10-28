Senior Connect
NCHSAA releases 2023 high school football playoff brackets

By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the 2023 high school football playoffs.

First-round games will be at the higher-seeded team’s home field on Friday, Nov. 3.

Below is a list of area teams that have qualified for the playoffs and their first-round matchups:

4A:

#30 Chapel Hill at #3 Hoggard

#22 Middle Creek at #11 Laney

#24 Ashley at #9 Pine Forest

#26 New Hanover at #7 Hillside

3A:

#24 Person at #9 North Brunswick

2A:

#28 Greene Central at #5 Wallace-Rose Hill

#27 South Granville at #6 Whiteville

#25 Trask at #8 Cummings

1A:

#2 West Columbus BYE

#20 North Edgecombe at #13 East Bladen

#18 Pender at #15 Warren County

#23 East Columbus at #10 Perquimans

To view the complete brackets for each classification, click here.

