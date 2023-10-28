Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

More than 100 people call for ceasefire at pro-Palestine protest in Wilmington

Pro Palestine protest in Wilmington.
Pro Palestine protest in Wilmington.(WECT)
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chants rang out at Long Leaf Park and the intersection of South College and Oleander Drive on Friday.

“We want a free Palestine, we no longer want our children to be bombed,” co-organizer Haya Odeh said.

More than 100 people called for the freedom of Palestine and for a ceasefire in the Middle East at the “Honk for Peace” protest.

“We are here to march and chant and call for peace,” Odeh said.

Odeh condemned Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 in Israel, but she fears that Israel’s response to the attacks is destroying her family’s home.

“I am Palestinian,” Odeh said. “We have nothing left, our kids are dying. Our hospitals are running out of equipment and supplies.”

She says she understands concerns of Jewish people in the United States right now, but she also has concerns for herself and her community.

“We are not erasing Jews out of this fight,” Odeh said. “Jewish people should not be scared. I understand the fear of antisemitism, but there’s a large, large wave of Islamophobia as well.”

Odeh said she wants to be able to return to her family’s homeland one day, without fear of violence.

“We want to stay home. I want to be where my grandfather lived, I want to be where my grandfather’s grandfather lived,” Odeh said.

Organizers said there would likely be more protests in Wilmington in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Throughout the month, gently used blankets, sleeping bags, and winter wear items, including...
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish Project distribution happening next month
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish donation distribution taking place Nov. 3rd
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish Project distribution happening next month
Courtesy of Danny Morrison
Search is on for possibly injured manatee last spotted at St. James marina
Law enforcement in Columbus County say person who stole a school bus, may have just needed a...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continue investigations on stolen school bus