More than 100 people call for ceasefire at pro-Palestine protest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chants rang out at Long Leaf Park and the intersection of South College and Oleander Drive on Friday.

“We want a free Palestine, we no longer want our children to be bombed,” co-organizer Haya Odeh said.

More than 100 people called for the freedom of Palestine and for a ceasefire in the Middle East at the “Honk for Peace” protest.

“We are here to march and chant and call for peace,” Odeh said.

Odeh condemned Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 in Israel, but she fears that Israel’s response to the attacks is destroying her family’s home.

“I am Palestinian,” Odeh said. “We have nothing left, our kids are dying. Our hospitals are running out of equipment and supplies.”

She says she understands concerns of Jewish people in the United States right now, but she also has concerns for herself and her community.

“We are not erasing Jews out of this fight,” Odeh said. “Jewish people should not be scared. I understand the fear of antisemitism, but there’s a large, large wave of Islamophobia as well.”

Odeh said she wants to be able to return to her family’s homeland one day, without fear of violence.

“We want to stay home. I want to be where my grandfather lived, I want to be where my grandfather’s grandfather lived,” Odeh said.

Organizers said there would likely be more protests in Wilmington in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.