Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the 700 block of Eastwood Road.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to WPD, when police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

The individual who has not yet been identified, succumbed to those injuries on the scene and died.

Police located a suspect vehicle shortly at Carolina Bay Drive and Eastwood Road.

WPD says 22-year-old Hailey Sigg was taken into custody and charged with DWI, felony hit and run and felony death by vehicle.

The Wilmington Police Department is currently working to identify the man who passed away at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
US 17 lanes reopen near Calabash following crash

Latest News

Pro Palestine protest in Wilmington.
More than 100 people call for ceasefire at pro-Palestine protest in Wilmington
Throughout the month, gently used blankets, sleeping bags, and winter wear items, including...
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish Project distribution happening next month
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish donation distribution taking place Nov. 3rd
Tenth annual Roger’s Wish Project distribution happening next month
Courtesy of Danny Morrison
Search is on for possibly injured manatee last spotted at St. James marina