Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the 700 block of Eastwood Road.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to WPD, when police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

The individual who has not yet been identified, succumbed to those injuries on the scene and died.

Police located a suspect vehicle shortly at Carolina Bay Drive and Eastwood Road.

WPD says 22-year-old Hailey Sigg was taken into custody and charged with DWI, felony hit and run and felony death by vehicle.

The Wilmington Police Department is currently working to identify the man who passed away at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.