First Alert Forecast: sunny spells and spooky fog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s great to see you this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast brings you a weekend filled with warmth and abundant sunshine. Daytime highs will flirt with record-breaking temperatures, reaching the lower 80s, making it a perfect time to get outdoors and dive into your Halloween preparations. During the night, expect mild lows in the lower 60s. However, keep an eye out for early morning fog patches, which might add a touch of mystery to your day. If a beach day is on your agenda, exercise caution, as there is a moderate to high rip current threat over the weekend.

In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. This disturbance area has low odds for development over the next seven days. Additionally, Tammy has regained tropical storm status over open water east of Bermuda. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here:

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

