WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services announced just before 10:50 a.m. that a water outage has been reported in the city.

According to the announcement, the south end of Whiteville is affected at this time.

“Crews are working now to restore water service. Pressure in the system is coming back up now,” the announcement states.

