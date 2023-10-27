Pet of the Week: Zoro and Luna

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are available for adoption.

Zoro is available from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. His handlers say he loves treats, other dogs and all people.

“If you are looking for a well rounded young man to add to your family, I may be just the guy for you!” the sheriff’s office says. “We adore his smile and we know he is going to be a great addition to whoever adopts him.”

Those interested in adopting Zoro can visit the shelter at 429 Green Swamp Rd. or call (910) 754-8204. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services website.

Luna is available from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Her handlers describe Luna as very sweet and playful.

“Sweet dog, but alpha type. SUPER playful, needs submissive type buddy if not going to be a single dog. Has prey drive with small animals (cats, chickens, etc...),” the shelter states.

The adoption fee for Luna includes DHPP, Bordetella and rabies vaccines, deworming, flea and heartworm prevention, spaying and microchipping.

Those interested in adopting Luna can visit the shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road in Burgaw or call (910) 259-1484. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pender County Animal Shelter website.

