Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Zoro and Luna

Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are available for adoption.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are available for adoption.

Zoro is available from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. His handlers say he loves treats, other dogs and all people.

“If you are looking for a well rounded young man to add to your family, I may be just the guy for you!” the sheriff’s office says. “We adore his smile and we know he is going to be a great addition to whoever adopts him.”

Those interested in adopting Zoro can visit the shelter at 429 Green Swamp Rd. or call (910) 754-8204. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services website.

Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, is available for adoption
Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, is available for adoption(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Luna is available from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Her handlers describe Luna as very sweet and playful.

“Sweet dog, but alpha type. SUPER playful, needs submissive type buddy if not going to be a single dog. Has prey drive with small animals (cats, chickens, etc...),” the shelter states.

The adoption fee for Luna includes DHPP, Bordetella and rabies vaccines, deworming, flea and heartworm prevention, spaying and microchipping.

Those interested in adopting Luna can visit the shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road in Burgaw or call (910) 259-1484. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pender County Animal Shelter website.

Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, is available for adoption
Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, is available for adoption(Pender County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Luna and Zoro
Serena loves people and is great with other dogs and cats.
Pet of the Week: Serena from Monty’s Home
Serena loves people, playing and being outdoors.
Pet of the Week: Serena from Monty’s Home
Pollo loves to go for walks and run, playing and water.
Pet of the Week: Pollo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue